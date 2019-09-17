|
Investigational Bispecific Therapeutic Antibodies: 2019 Landscape Evaluation Report
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitor Analysis: Bispecific Antibodies for Immuno-Oncology & Other Diseases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the landscape of investigational bispecific therapeutic antibodies for treatment of cancer, inflammatory & autoimmune diseases as well as cardiometabolic, infectious, neurologic and ophthalmic diseases as of June 2019.
At present, only two bispecific therapeutic monoclonal antibodies are on the market, one for leukaemia and one for haemophilia. A search was conducted for bispecific monoclonal antibodies (and some multimeric proteins) in R&D. The search identified 271 unique bispecific antibody-based constructs in active R&D (excluding discontinued developments of bi-specifics).
Of the 110 clinical stage bispecific antibodies, 50% is used for redirection of T-cells to a tumor target. More than 85% of the clinical stage bispecific molecules are in development for the treatment of cancer. The combination of immune checkpoint inhibitor and/or activator targets is a strongly emerging use of the bispecific antibody technology.
The traditional application of bispecifics for targeting two tumour-associated antigens (or epitopes) and/or growth factors is a field with strong clinical activities, but the non-clinical pipeline is relatively empty compared with immuno-oncology bispecifics (11 vs 48 projects).
The report highlights the use of bispecific antibody technology for the generation of:
- T-Cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies
- Bispecific Natural Killer (NK) Cell Redirecting Antibodies
- Bispecific T-Cell Engaging, Conditional Costimulatory Antibodies
- Bispecific Immuno-Oncology Antibodies
- Bispecific Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) / Growth Factor Targeted Antibodies
- Bispecific Antibodies for Non-Cancer Indications
The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of bispecific therapeutic antibodies in cancer and non-cancer indications.
Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:
- Drug Codes
- Target / Mechanism of Action
- Class of Compound
- Company
- Product Category
- Indication
- R&D Stage and additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information
Key Topics Covered
1) T-Cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies
- Targeting BCMA
- Targeting CD20
- Targeting CD19
- Targeting CD33
- Targeting CD123
- Targeting PSMA
- Targeting Her2
- Targeting Mesothelin
- Targeting CD38
- Targeting EGF-R
- Targeting DLL3
- Targeting Various Other Cancer Surface Antigens
- Targeting Not Disclosed Tumor Associated Antigens
- Targeting (Intracellular) peptide/MHC Antigens
- Novel Bispecific T-Cell Redirecting Antibody Constructs
- Bispecific T-Cell Redirecting Antibodies for Infectious & Other Diseases
2) Bispecific Natural Killer (NK) Cell Redirecting Antibodies
3) Bispecific T-Cell Engaging, Conditional Costimulatory Antibodies
- Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted, Conditional 4-1BB Costimulatory Antibodies
- Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted, Conditional CD40 Costimulatory Antibodies
- Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted, Conditional CD28 or OX40 Costimulatory Antibodies
- Bispecific, Dual Costimulatory Antibodies
4) Bispecific Immuno-Oncology Antibodies
- Bispecific, Tumor-Targeted Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies
- Bispecific Checkpoint Inhibitor & Costimulator Antibodies
- Bispecific CD47 Tumor Microenvironment (TME) Targeted Antibodies
- Other Bispecific, Tumor Microenvironment (TME) Targeted Antibodies
- Bispecific, Dual PD-1 & PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies
- Bispecific, Dual PD-1/PD-L1 & CTLA-4 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies
- Bispecific, Dual PD-1 & LAG-3 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies
- Bispecific, Dual PD-L1/CTLA-4 & LAG-3 Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies
- Bispecific, PD-1/PD-L1/CTLA-4 & TIM-3 or GITR Checkpoint Inhibitor Antibodies
- Bispecific, Not Specified Immuno-Oncology Antibodies
5) Bispecific Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA) / Growth Factor Targeted Antibodies
- Bispecific Her2-Targeted Antibodies
- Bispecific VEGF-Targeted Antibodies
- Other Bispecific TAA-Targeted Antibodies
6) Bispecific Antibodies for Non-Cancer Indications
- Bispecific Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disease Antibodies
- Bispecific Cardiometabolic Antibodies
- Bispecific Ophthalmic Disease Antibodies
- Bispecific Neurologic Disease Antibodies
- Bispecific Infectious Disease Antibodies
- Bispecific Antibodies For Targeted Delivery
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vd7icu
