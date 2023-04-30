Investing $1,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move This May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While stock prices have generally improved this year, they're still down sharply from their bull market highs. Because of that, the yields on stocks that pay dividends are relatively higher than they were a couple of years ago. That makes this a good time for investors to go bargain-hunting for attractive dividend stocks. Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), and Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors as compelling income investments this month. Here's why they think this trio of dividend stocks would be smart buys this May for those who have around $1,000 available to invest. Matt DiLallo (Prologis): Shares of real estate investment trust (REIT) Prologis have fallen by about 25% over the past year. The key factor behind that decline is the concern that the U.S. economy will slow, which would typically affect demand for warehouse space, impacting rental rates and occupancy. Continue reading