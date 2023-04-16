Investing $10,000 in 2009 Was a Genius Move. Here Are 3 Bargain Stocks Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bear market -- defined as at least a 20% drop in the stock market -- is one of the most opportune times to invest for the long term. There was technically a bear market in 2020 because the S&P 500 declined about 34%. However, that particular bear market was abnormally short-lived. For perhaps a more normal bear market, let's rewind the clock to 2007.In late 2007, the S&P 500 peaked. From there, prices started falling. And over the next 17 months, the market dropped by about 57%. Moreover, even though it recovered from the absolute low, the S&P 500 didn't hit new highs until the first half of 2013, more than five years later. In other words, bear markets can be pronounced and prolonged. But they can also be great times to put fear aside and invest.If you invested $10,000 in an S&P 500 index fund in January 2009 -- not rock bottom but when the market was well below its highs -- you would have nearly $46,000 today. This clearly demonstrates the merits of bear-market investing.Continue reading