AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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08.04.2026 19:45:00
Investing $10,000 In Each of These 3 Growth Stocks 5 Years Ago Would Have Created a Portfolio Worth More Than $260,000 Today
The big appeal with investing in growth stocks is for the potential upside they possess. Dividend stocks may offer safety and dividend income, but if you're looking for big returns, you'll want to own growth stocks.It's not always obvious which growth stocks will flourish, and that's why it can be a good move to invest in several of them. Five years ago, ChatGPT wasn't the household name that it is today. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) wasn't on the horizon, promising to revolutionize industries. It's here today, and it's a game changer that has helped many stocks soar.Three growth stocks that have been among the biggest winners over the past five years are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). If you invested $10,000 into each of these stocks five years ago, your portfolio would be worth over $260,000 right now. Here's how much these stocks have soared since then, why they've done well, and whether they are still good buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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