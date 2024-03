Investing $10,000 in Each of These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Could Make You Nearly $4,000 in Passive Income

Investing in stocks and farming are similar in some ways. Farmers plant seeds in hopes that they'll grow and produce plenty of fruit. Investors essentially do the same thing.But buying stocks can be much easier than farming, which requires a lot of hard work. And the right stocks can produce "fruit" regularly that allows you to kick back and watch the money flow in. What are some good stocks to buy? Investing $10,000 in each of these five ultra-high-yield dividend stocks could make you nearly $4,000 in annual passive income.Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) is the largest publicly traded business development company (BDC). It focuses primarily on providing financing alternatives to the upper end of the middle market. The BDC industry has grown significantly because many banks have shied away from these opportunities. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel