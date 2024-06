Some methods of generating passive income can be quite involved. For example, you could invest in real estate. But that typically entails managing the property or paying someone else to do it.If you're looking for easy ways to make passive income, you might want to check out Vanguard's exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Vanguard has made investing simple for decades. And one of its funds should be especially attractive to income hunters. Investing $100,000 in this Vanguard ETF could generate over $6,800 in annual income.Vanguard offers over 20 ETFs that invest in bonds. However, the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ: VWOB) provides a different twist from the others.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel