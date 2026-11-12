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12.11.2026 12:45:00

Investing $196 Per Week in This ETF Could Build a $1 Million Portfolio. Here's How.

For investors saving up for retirement, hitting the million-dollar mark is a huge financial milestone to be proud of. It takes a lot of work. Surprisingly, it doesn't actually require saving a million bucks, which would be very difficult for many investors.

Thanks to the power of compounding interest, an investor can potentially hit the million-dollar-saved mark by investing just $196 weekly in an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).

Since it began trading in September 2010, the VOO ETF has averaged 12.5% annual returns (14.6% when dividends are included). That's above-average growth, so it might be better to calculate returns using the S&P 500's long-term return average of 10%. Assuming it averages a more modest 10% annually, $196 invested weekly ($10,192 annually) could easily grow to $1 million in 25 years.

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