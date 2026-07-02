AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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02.07.2026 19:00:00
Investing $5,000 Into Each of These 3 Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Have Created a Portfolio Worth $1.8 Million Today
Investing in many different types of stocks can be a great way to minimize your risk while also giving you a chance to generate great returns in the long run. That's because it isn't always obvious which stock will take off, and when. Think about the stocks that are hot this year that are focused on memory and storage solutions. It wouldn't have been obvious five or 10 years ago that they would be amassing the gains that they are right now.Three stocks that have done exceptionally well over the past decade are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Investing $5,000 into each of them back then would have resulted in your portfolio being worth approximately $1.8 million today. Here's a look at how much a $5,000 investment in each one of them would be worth as of June 29, why they have done so well, and if they're still worth buying today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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