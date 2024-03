Investing $50,000 Into These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Could Make You Nearly $5,200 in Annual Income

Dividends can be a terrific source of passive income for your portfolio. But with so many opportunities out there, it's challenging to identify companies that both pay dividends and consistently perform at a high level.One good place to source ideas is to look at business development companies (BDCs). BDCs are required to pay 90% of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends each year.The three BDCs discussed below could help you turn a $50,000 investment (split equally) into about $5,200 of passive income each year. Let's dig into what makes these BDCs stand out from the pack.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel