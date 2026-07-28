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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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28.07.2026 15:20:00
Investing $500 per Month in This ETF Could Set You Up for Life, According to History
Warren Buffett was right when he said, "There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult." Too many investors are constantly hunting for the next great growth stock, only to suffer avoidable setbacks by owning the wrong risky stocks. These people could do at least as well -- if not better -- with a simpler approach. That's investing a modest amount of money in the same boring exchange-traded fund (or ETF) the whole time you're growing your nest egg.Here's the math, and a visualization of it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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