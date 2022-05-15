|
15.05.2022 14:35:00
Investing Can Be Brutal at Times, but Don't Give Up Now
There's no way to sugarcoat things. The past few months have been absolutely awful for investors. The S&P 500 Index has plunged a gut-wrenching 18% so far this year. Multitudes of stocks have plummeted even further from their peak. There's no end in sight to the selling, given all the headwinds currently facing the global economy. Difficult periods like this can make even the most seasoned investors want to throw in the towel and liquidate their portfolios. However, I'd like to encourage you to press through this challenging period. I want to share my investing story and some data to give you some hope that this, too, shall pass.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
