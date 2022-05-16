Investing.com Launches Premium Service to Further Empower Retail Investors

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing.com, the world's largest financial markets platform with 44 language editions and users in 136 countries, has launched its InvestingPro premium service which offers retail investors enhanced financial tools at an affordable price, empowering them to more effectively compete with institutional investors.

Investing.com introduces InvestingPro following its acquisition of Finbox earlier this year, a platform that provides accurate, up-to-date information on publicly traded companies around the world, including the largest repository of valuation models and risk metrics available online. As the predecessor of InvestingPro, Finbox partnered with S&P Market Intelligence to cover over 60,000 companies globally and will now utilize the Investing.com platform to empower retail investors across the globe with access to the same data relied upon by the world's biggest investment banks and money managers.

Founded in 2007, Investing.com has skyrocketed in a relatively short time, now ranked the top financial website worldwide, according to both Alexa and SimilarWeb, in addition to ranking in the top two sites globally for crypto reach. Investing.com's primary mission is to provide retail investors with the tools and data they need to make better investing decisions.

"By launching our premium service, Investing.com has taken its latest step to arm the retail investor with the indispensable resources to be as competitive as possible in the financial markets, serving to level the playing field in this sector," said Omer Shvili, CEO of Investing.com. "Whether it be free access through Investing.com or affordable access through InvestingPro, we hope our users continue to increasingly take advantage of these game-changing tools."

The new InvestingPro service, with pricing starting at $19.99 per month, offers a host of premium investor tools such as "Fair Value Estimates" which use sophisticated financial modeling technology to put a stock's fair value at investors' fingertips, "Health Checks," a "Peer Compare" feature, and much more.

Following the acquisition, InvestingPro is widely expanding the reach of Finbox's toolkit. After purchasing its domain name for $2.45 million in December 2012, Investing.com's traffic has skyrocketed from 50 million pageviews per month in 2013, to 400 million in 2016, to more than 4 billion today. Investing.com offers real-time data, quotes, charts, financial tools, breaking news, and analysis across 250 exchanges around the world. In addition to the global stock markets, Investing.com covers commodities, cryptocurrencies, world indices, bonds, funds, ETFs, and world currencies. It offers quick access to world-class financial tools, covering over 200,000 financial instruments.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investingcom-launches-premium-service-to-further-empower-retail-investors-301548087.html

SOURCE Investing.com