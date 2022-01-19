Investing Ideas: 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As online shopping grows in market share, so will the need for digital wallets, which bodes well for fintech investors. Today's video focuses on two fintech stocks creating new solutions for customers in the everlasting digitalization era. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the closed prices of Jan. 14, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2022.Continue reading