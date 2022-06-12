Investing in a Target-Date Fund? You Ought to Be Able to Answer These 4 Questions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many 401(k)s offer target-date funds as a simple retirement savings solution. But despite their popularity, a lot of people don't understand how they work. Just one in five workers say they understand target-date funds very well, according to a recent Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) Retirement Confidence Survey. That leaves a lot of room for improvement. If you'd like to test your knowledge of target-date funds, you can start by answering the following four questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading