Investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Can Be Risky, but Here's a Fantastic Way to Do It

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key driver of stock market returns right now. This year alone, one-third of the 15.8% gain in the S&P 500 index is attributable to one stock: Nvidia. The company makes the world's most powerful data center chips for developing AI and simply can't keep up with demand.But not every company flying the AI flag is trading in the green in 2024:It isn't always easy to pick winners and losers in an emerging segment of the technology sector that is still finding its feet. However, AI does present a substantial opportunity, and most estimates on Wall Street suggest it will add trillions of dollars to the global economy over the long term. Investors don't need a crystal ball to profit from that value creation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel