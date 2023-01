Investing in Biotech ETFs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Want to invest in an exciting and fast-growing sector? Biotech offers an opportunity to do so. Hundreds of biotech companies are hard at work developing innovative therapies. Some could even be game changers in preventing and treating diseases.There's one big downside to investing in biotech stocks, though. Many are very risky. The good news is that you can lower your risk level and portfolio volatility by investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on the biotech sector instead of buying individual biotech stocks.ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they can own lots of stocks (and sometimes other assets). Mutual funds, however, are only priced once per day. Plus, you can only buy mutual funds through a brokerage or directly from the issuer.Continue reading