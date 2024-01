Investing in BYD Stock Instead of Tesla? 1 Key Risk to Keep An Eye On in 2024

Electric vehicle (EV) investors were greeted with the news that China's automaker and battery giant BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) surpassed Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the world's top seller of EVs during the final months of 2023. Though Tesla still outsold BYD for full-year 2023 (1.81 million deliveries for Tesla versus 1.59 million EVs for BYD), the Chinese company has been growing at a rapid pace and narrowing the gap. As a result, some investors might be mulling an investment in BYD in 2024. But there's more to consider than just flat-out vehicle sales. Here's one risk to keep an eye on this year.BYD's rapid rise in EV vehicle production (as well as hybrids) has sent revenue sky-high. Revenue was up over 300% in the last five-year stretch, most of those gains coming with the ratchet-up of the EV space since the pandemic.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel