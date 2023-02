Investing in ChatGPT's AI Revolution: Where to Begin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the cat's meow right now. OpenAI's ChatGPT bot is the talk of the town as people from all walks of life are figuring out what this new tool can and can't do.Crochet patterns for stuffed narwhals and guitar solos in E phrygian mode seem to be beyond ChatGPT's abilities so far, for example. But people have found the automated chatbot fun and useful enough to pose a threat to various long-established businesses. Above all, I keep hearing that AI services like ChatGPT could make web search obsolete. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is already integrating this tool into its Bing search service in an attempt to challenge Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominant Google platform.Of course, it turned out that Google was working on something comparable to ChatGPT behind not-so-closed doors. We'll soon see how the Google Bard service compares to ChatGPT, In that announcement, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also claimed that many so-called generative AI applications are based on ideas from a research paper Google published in 2017.Continue reading