|
20.09.2022 04:32:11
Investing in NFT Real Estate
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seem to be in the news almost every day. From record-breaking prices for NFT art to NFTs used as marketing tools for popular fast-food chains, the trend seems to be catching on. As a gimmick or collectible (sometimes both), NFTs are easy to implement and execute, but it's a much bigger challenge to apply them to slow-to-change industries such as real estate.In the past year, experimental uses of NFTs have been popping up in the industry. Everything from building projects to lending are being tested as NFTs by various companies looking to improve processes and speed real estate transactions that can often be complicated by the many layers of document verification involved.NFTs are nothing more than unique digital titles (tokens) to property, either real or virtual, that are stored on a blockchain ledger. Theoretically, this reduces the risk of harm due to fraud and improves the ability of an owner to prove that they do, in fact, own a thing. But, when it comes to real estate, it's a lot more complex.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!