Investing in the DeFi revolution: 21Shares launches Layer 1 and DeFi ETPs

21Shares Launches First DeFi ETP in Europe and Layer 1 Index ETP

With the 21Shares DeFi 10 Infrastructure ETP, 21Shares is the first provider in Europe to launch an ETP based on a DeFi index.

to launch an ETP based on a DeFi index. The 21Shares Layer 1 ETP invests exclusively in Layer 1 blockchains, which represent the technical basis of the DeFi universe and the entire crypto industry.

ZURICH, Switzerland, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), a Swiss-based issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), today announces the launch of the new 21Shares Layer 1 and 21Shares DeFi 10 Infrastructure ETPs on SIX Swiss and BX Swiss Exchange respectively. Both of these new products allow investors to invest in the services and technical fundamentals of the DeFi industry.

21Shares Layer 1 ETP offers thematic exposure to blockchain foundations

The 21Shares Layer 1 ETP (symbol: LAY1) is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange as of today, May 12, 2022, and offers investors targeted exposure to the blockchains that form the technical foundation of the DeFi universe. To this end, LAY1 tracks an index which was custom-tailored by index provider Vinter and invests in an index that includes the fiv largest Layer 1 blockchains - with a maximum weighting of 30 percent per blockchain. Rebalancing is conducted on a quarterly basis.

21Shares DeFi 10 Infrastructure ETP: dApps for the future of finance

The 21Shares DeFi 10 Infrastructure ETP (symbol: DEFII) is planned to be listed on BX Swiss Exchange on May 18, 2022. It is designed to provide investors targeted exposure to the emerging decentralized financial services (DeFi) industry rooted in blockchain technology, and tracks the results of a customized index also created by Vinter. This index tracks a combination of the price performance of decentralized DeFi applications ("dApps") and Layer 1 blockchains, which form the technological basis of DeFi. Each comprises 50 percent of the overall index. The assets in both categories are ranked by market capitalization and reweighted quarterly.

Ophelia Snyder, Co-founder and President of 21Shares, comments:

"Our financial system is at the beginning of a paradigm shift. A plethora of new blockchain-based applications around DeFi and Web3 are already under development and making enormous progress. They are the components of a completely new, democratic and inclusive financial system. With our new thematic crypto ETPs, we're providing investors with two broadly diversified investment vehicles at the ideal time to participate in this revolution."

About 21Shares:

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world's first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure and regulated way to buy, sell and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. 21Shares is a Swiss company registered in Zug, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York City. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

Press Contact

Arielle Sobel, Head of Global Communications

arielle@amun.com

Disclaimer:

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain ) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investing-in-the-defi-revolution-21shares-launches-layer-1-and-defi-etps-301545686.html

SOURCE 21Shares