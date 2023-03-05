Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Be a Genius Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to investing in the stock market, you don't need to find the needle in the haystack to generate favorable, long-lasting returns. Instead, investing in companies that you understand, with quality businesses that present clear avenues to future growth, can gradually build a diverse portfolio of stocks that enriches your financial life over the long term. With that said, let's take a look at two stocks that could have vast powerhouse potential for investors over the next decade and well beyond. Investors in lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had to contend with a tumultuous environment in recent quarters, and it's highly likely that more turbulence could be ahead, particularly if economic conditions remain fraught and interest rates remain high. This convergence of factors has impacted Upstart, as the company has gone from profitability and steady revenue growth to seeing a steep decline in revenue, loan volume, and net losses. The stock is down 88% over the past year.Continue reading