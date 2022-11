Investing in These 2 Tech Stocks Now Could Be a Genius Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just about 12 months ago, tech stocks were the darlings of the market. Today, not many want to touch them with a 10-foot pole. The market's greed and fear can swing the pendulum of stock prices to extremes. Those overreactions, however, can create some great bargains for patient investors.Two such bargains that seem especially attractive at today's prices are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). Here's why buying these high-quality businesses can produce great rewards for long-term investors.Alphabet, the parent company of Google, doesn't need much introduction. Its Google Search, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, Android operating system, and many other tools are central to daily life. The company has multiple products with more than a billion users, and many are undisputed leaders in their categories, such as Google Search with its 91% market share, Android with a 71% share of mobile operating systems, and Chrome with more than a 65% share among all web browsers globally. With that powerful ecosystem, Alphabet has become a go-to destination for advertisers.Continue reading