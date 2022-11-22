|
Investing in These 3 Cloud-Based Tech Stocks Could Be a Genius Move
Heard about the rising wealth gap in America? It's a complex issue with numerous potential causes, but a recent study of portfolio data from the wealth management platform Addepar by university economists points out one potential reason. The study shows that wealthier households increase investments when the market is down and decrease when the market soars. The classic buy-low, sell-high strategy. People with less wealth tend to do the opposite, investing more as the market rises and taking money off the table when the market turns bearish.Why is that? We know the best long-term returns come from buying stocks at a discount, but it can be tough to buy when the market retreats and all you see are headlines of doom and gloom.The situation highlights the need for a consistent strategy, like dollar-cost averaging, to meet investing and retirement goals. With this in mind, investors should consider the market decline in 2022 an opportunity rather than a setback -- just like the wealthy do.Continue reading
