NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.12.2025 03:37:00
Investing in These 3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Right Now Could Set You Up for Life
Investing in high-quality growth stocks and gradually building your positions can turn you into a millionaire investor. It takes a while to achieve that goal, and some people look beyond the S&P 500 index to amplify their returns. These are some of the most promising stocks that can produce appealing long-term returns.Image source: Getty Images.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is the second-largest advertising stock, only behind Google. However, Facebook's parent company has been reporting higher financial growth rates than Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which gives it an edge for new investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
