Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Crafting a retirement portfolio out of individual stocks alone is tough even for expert stock pickers. It isn't enough to select a handful of winners. You also need to mitigate risk by diversifying. That means investing across many different companies and stock market sectors.Fortunately, there's an easy way to fuel your retirement fund while also mitigating risk. Investing in an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, allows you to invest across hundreds of different companies with a single purchase. One no-brainer choice that could make you a millionaire retiree is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading