Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

There are never any guarantees in investing. However, there are investment strategies and stocks that have stood the test of time. A large reason -- and perhaps the main reason -- to invest is ensuring you're financially comfortable in retirement. And for a lot of people, this may require having at least $1 million saved up. Luckily, history has shown that one investment and time can get you well on your way there.If you're looking to become a millionaire retiree, look no further than the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).The S&P 500 tracks 500 of the largest publicly traded American companies and is often considered a good way to gauge how well the overall U.S. economy is doing. While not perfect, large-cap index funds like those that track the S&P 500 should be a staple in investors' portfolios. When you invest in the S&P 500, you're getting exposure to top blue-chip stocks and receiving instant diversification.Continue reading