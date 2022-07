Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even though the stock market is down so far in 2022, there is still good reason to believe that stocks can help you build wealth over time. Indeed, despite the recent drop, the S&P 500 -- a broad market index -- is still higher today than it was at the beginning of last year. While painful right now , you should expect volatility like that over the course of even a successful long-term investing career. That's why it's so important to both invest with a long-term perspective and to make regular investments over time.One of the most straightforward ways to do that is to make regular investments into a broad market tracking index tracking ETF like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). Indeed, if you start investing in this ETF right now, it could make you a millionaire retiree.The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF looks to invest in virtually every publicly traded U.S. based company. It isn't looking to separate the winners from the losers, isn't looking to prefer one cause over another, and isn't looking to trounce the market. Instead, it's simply looking to invest in almost every public company, which allows it to get overall stock market like returns while charging a tiny 0.03% expense ratio. Continue reading