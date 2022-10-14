Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retiring a millionaire may seem out of reach for many investors, but it's more attainable than you might think. In fact, you don't need to be a stock market expert or have a lot of money to build wealth through investing. What you do need, though, is the right investment.Whether you're just getting started or looking for a simple way to strengthen your retirement savings, there's one ETF that could help you become a millionaire -- with next to no effort on your part.An S&P 500 ETF is a fund that tracks the S&P 500 index, meaning it includes the same stocks as the index and aims to mirror its performance. The S&P 500 contains stocks from 500 of the largest companies in the U.S. (including behemoth corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Tesla). When you invest in this ETF, you'll own a stake in all of these stocks.