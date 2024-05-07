|
07.05.2024 11:48:00
Investing in This High-Yield ETF Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $42,650 in Annual Passive Income
What's the best way to ensure you have ample income during your later years? Plan ahead. If you start planning (and investing) early enough, your chances of enjoying a comfortable retirement increase dramatically.The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) could be a great part of the financial planning for many people. Why? Investing in this high-yield exchange-traded fund (ETF) could turn $500 per month into roughly $42,650 in annual passive income.You can figure out a lot about this ETF from its name alone. The fund is managed by JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It invests in equities (stocks) and equity derivatives (options). The ETF's primary objective is to provide monthly income with limited volatility. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!