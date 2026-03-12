Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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12.03.2026 17:02:00
Investing in This Income-Focused ETF Comes With a Big Trade-Off. Here's What It Is
There's an exchange-traded fund for just about any purpose you can imagine. Some ETFs concentrate solely on producing the largest possible share-price gains, choosing stocks entirely based on their future prospects and not at all on whether they pay current income in the form of dividends to shareholders. Other ETFs seek out certain types of stocks, specializing by using factors such as industry, company size, or location.For investors whose most important consideration is income, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) looks highly appealing. Its dividend yields are consistently higher than what you'll find from just about any other type of ETF. It's also actively managed, so there are professional stock pickers trying to separate the most successful prospects from the rest.But to get those high yields, the JEPI ETF has to give something up in return. And unfortunately, what it trades for that income can have a downward impact on the fund's total returns. In this second article of a three-part series on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll find out exactly how this fund's managers generate all that income and what it means for your total returns as a shareholder.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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