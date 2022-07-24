|
24.07.2022 16:30:00
Investing Is More Important Now Than Ever Before
With high inflation pushing up the cost of virtually everything while salaries aren't keeping up, investing might seem like a luxury you can do without until things stabilize. Unfortunately, that thought process can lead to you falling ever farther behind. After all, investing gives you the chance to let your money work for you, and over time, a strong portfolio can help you cover the gap that your stagnating salary won't.That makes investing more important now than it has been in quite a long time. After all, every dollar of unearned income you receive is a dollar you don't have to cover from your salary. Add the compounding effect of your investments potentially growing over time, and a decent portfolio just might provide you your best approach to fighting the runaway cost pressures we're all facing.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
