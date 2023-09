Investing Legend Bill Gross Makes a Call on These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Bill Gross knows a thing or two about yield. But he may have missed the mark on picking the best high-yield energy stocks. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a closer look at the sector he picked out, what he got right, and where we think investors should be looking instead. Stocks discussed: Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), MLPX (NYSE: MPLX). *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 24, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel