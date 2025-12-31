Legend Corporation LimitedShs Aktie
WKN: A0B886 / ISIN: AU000000LGD1
|
31.12.2025 09:36:00
Investing Legend Warren Buffett Bids Adieu to Wall Street, While His Trillion-Dollar Company, Berkshire Hathaway, Enters a New Era
The most illustrious investing career of our lifetime is officially coming to a close. When the closing bell tolls on Wall Street later today, Dec. 31, 2025, it'll be the last time it does so with billionaire Warren Buffett acting in the CEO capacity for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) -- although he'll remain chairman of the board. In the more than 60 years the affably named Oracle of Omaha held the reins, he's overseen a cumulative return in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of close to 6,060,000%, as of the closing bell on Dec. 24. With regard to annualized total return, including dividends, Buffett came close to doubling the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) since 1965.On Jan. 1, the trillion-dollar company that Warren Buffett and now-late right-hand man Charlie Munger helped build will enter uncharted territory. While some things will stay the same with Greg Abel as Berkshire Hathaway's new CEO, certain aspects of this time-tested business are changing forever.
