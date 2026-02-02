Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 10:06:00

Investing Legend Warren Buffett Sold 45% of Berkshire Hathaway's Bank of America Stake and Bought Shares of This Consumer Favorite for 5 Consecutive Quarters Before Retiring

For decades, few investors captivated the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) billionaire boss, Warren Buffett. During his roughly six-decade tenure at the helm, the Oracle of Omaha oversaw a nearly 6,100,000% cumulative return in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A). Practically doubling the annualized total return, including dividends, of the benchmark S&P 500 since the mid-1960s made him an instant hit with investors.While Warren Buffett remains the chairman of Berkshire's board, he officially stepped down from the CEO role at the end of 2025 and handed the baton to his predetermined successor, Greg Abel.But just because he's no longer overseeing his trillion-dollar company's day-to-day operations, it doesn't mean Buffett stopped making moves to position Berkshire Hathaway for success before he retired.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.

mehr Analysen
16.04.24 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp. 44,75 -0,47% Bank of America Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:53 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex zu leichten Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen