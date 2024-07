Investing Less Than $200 Per Month in This ETF Could Create $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income Within 25 Years

Setting aside money each month to put into the stock market isn't easy amid rising costs, but the payoff could make it all the more worthwhile. Imagine if you could generate an extra $10,000 per year just in dividend income in the future. You could use that money toward a vacation or to help fund a large purchase.If you can find a way to set aside close to $200 per month and invest that into the stock market, you can be on a path to achieving that kind of dividend income in 25 years. The best part of all is that you don't have to take on any significant risk, either.The best investing strategies are often the simplest ones. Put money into the same stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) every month, and you're done. Don't track charts, look at trends, or worry about stock-related news. All that can complicate the process and turn people off from investing, by implying that the process has to be complicated. It doesn't need to be.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool