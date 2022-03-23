|
23.03.2022 17:45:45
Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos
|
INVESTIS Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Investis Group is further expanding its Real Estate Services segment and acquires Aatest AG as of 23 March 2022. The company, headquartered in Lenzburg was founded in 2006 and employs 7 peo-ple. The company generated annual sales of CHF 2.1 million in 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
With its laboratory in Lenzburg Aatest offers the following services:
The location in Lenzburg will be retained and all employees will be taken on.
"This company is an ideal complement to our successful subsidiary analysisLAB in the field of building materials analysis with a focus on asbestos. This acquisition will further strengthen Investis' market position as a leader in the detection and analysis of asbestos, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland. The integration into the Investis Group will also create interesting opportunities for further development and synergies," declares Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 201 7242
|E-mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1310217
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1310217 23.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Investis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|Ausgezeichnete Rentabilität und kontinuierliche Cashflow Generierung (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Excellent profitability and continuous cashflow generation (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Investis erwirbt Aatest AG - Spezialist im Nachweis von Asbest (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|Investis mit neuer Führungsorganisation im Segment Real Estate Services (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|Investis with new management organisation in the Real Estate Services segment (EQS Group)
|
24.03.21