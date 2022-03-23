23.03.2022 17:45:45

Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos

23.03.2022 / 17:45

  • Technological leader in asbestos analysis in German-speaking Switzerland
  • Further expansion of the market position in safety and environmental analysis
  • Revenues of CHF 2.1 million in 2021 

Investis Group is further expanding its Real Estate Services segment and acquires Aatest AG as of 23 March 2022. The company, headquartered in Lenzburg was founded in 2006 and employs 7 peo-ple. The company generated annual sales of CHF 2.1 million in 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. 

With its laboratory in Lenzburg Aatest offers the following services: 

  • Accredited analysis of asbestos in building materials and technical products;
  • Analysis of surface dust for asbestos, evaluation of air filter samples for inorganic fibres and general microscopic services.

The location in Lenzburg will be retained and all employees will be taken on.

"This company is an ideal complement to our successful subsidiary analysisLAB in the field of building materials analysis with a focus on asbestos. This acquisition will further strengthen Investis' market position as a leader in the detection and analysis of asbestos, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland. The integration into the Investis Group will also create interesting opportunities for further development and synergies," declares Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis. 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1310217

 
End of News EQS News Service

1310217  23.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1310217&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Investis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten