Investis acquires Aatest AG - a specialist in the detection of asbestos

Investis Group is further expanding its Real Estate Services segment and acquires Aatest AG as of 23 March 2022. The company, headquartered in Lenzburg was founded in 2006 and employs 7 peo-ple. The company generated annual sales of CHF 2.1 million in 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

With its laboratory in Lenzburg Aatest offers the following services:

Accredited analysis of asbestos in building materials and technical products;

Analysis of surface dust for asbestos, evaluation of air filter samples for inorganic fibres and general microscopic services.

The location in Lenzburg will be retained and all employees will be taken on.

"This company is an ideal complement to our successful subsidiary analysisLAB in the field of building materials analysis with a focus on asbestos. This acquisition will further strengthen Investis' market position as a leader in the detection and analysis of asbestos, particularly in German-speaking Switzerland. The integration into the Investis Group will also create interesting opportunities for further development and synergies," declares Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis.