24.06.2022 17:45:30

Investis acquires Home Service AG, Zurich

INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Takeover
24-Jun-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Turnover 2021 of CHF 15.5 million
  • Business will continue to operate under the well-known brand home service
  • Expansion of the national market position in the facility services business
Investis Holding SA is expanding its Real Estate Services segment further and acquiring Home Service AG as of today. The company was founded in 1981, is active in the facility service sector and has its head office in Zurich-Oerlikon. It employs around 150 people and generated a turnover of CHF 15.5 million in 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

 

With this acquisition, Investis is steadily implementing its growth strategy in the Real Estate Services segment and continuing to grow its market position. Home Service AG is a renowned company that operates largely in the cantons of Zurich, Thurgau and St. Gallen. This geographical concentration perfectly complements the already existing locations of hauswartprofis and rohr ag. Home service offers solutions in the areas of caretaking in and outdoor as well as technical services.

 

Home Service AG will continue to operate as an independent company at the present location in Zürich-Oerlikon under its existing name. All its employees are being taken on by Investis. Its local roots and profile will thus be maintained. «This company perfectly complements our existing subsidiaries in the Facility Services business. The acquisition will help us develop our services further and strengthen our profile in the national market,» says Walter Eberle, Head of Real Estate Services at Investis.


