Investis Digital Partners with DBSA and Mind to Promote Mental Wellness and Support Physical Health

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital , a leading global digital communications company, announced that it embarked on a global initiative to empower its employees to take charge of their well-being while raising money for two well-known mental health organizations.

Between March and April 2021, Investis Digital's UK and US offices participated in a 30-day challenge to bring awareness to organizations that promote mental wellness and physical health. The collective goal was to do over 6000 miles of various exercise that were all tracked within a Strava team app, an app that allows teams to aggregate their achievements in fitness.

In March, employees in the UK met their goal by covering 7880km in 31 days and raised close to £4,000 for Mind, a mental health charity that offers information and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

"At our 2021 kick off we asked our UK team for ideas that we could get behind as a group to help us all break the continued challenge of lock down. A team exercise goal won the vote, and with Mind being our employee nominated charity for this year, we used the program as an opportunity to raise awareness of the great work that Mind does in support of mental health," said Adrian Goodliffe, Senior Managing Director, Europe.

Following the success of its UK office challenge, the company's US office continued the charitable effort with employees voting and choosing the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), a nonprofit organization that provides hope, help, support, and education to improve the lives of people who have mood disorders. During the month-long April challenge, employees raised nearly $3000 and covered 1200 miles through cycling, hiking, walking, running, and rowing.

In both instances, Investis Digital matched the fundraised amount.

Global CEO, Don Scales comments, "Investing in mental wellness in crucial to ensuring that our employees can be their best and reach their potential here at the company and in their personal lives. The pandemic has shined a light on the need to address anxiety and stress in the workplace but more importantly what businesses can do to help their employees thrive."

Additionally, Investis Digital hosts standing mid-week meditation sessions in partnership with the Mindfulness Studio. These initiatives are aimed at creating a space of wellbeing and promoting a healthy pause in the workday so that employees can reflect and recharge. The company also has an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in the US that provides access to licensed counselors who can help employees cope with fear, anxiety, and other concerns.

