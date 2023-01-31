31.01.2023 17:45:29

Investis nominates Corine Blesi as new member of the Board of Directors

31.01.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Investis intends to strengthen the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2023 and proposes Corine Blesi as an additional independent member of the Board of Directors. All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election.

Corine Blesi (1976), Swiss citizen, graduated in political science with a lic.rer.publ. degree from the University of St. Gallen (HSG). She is currently Managing Director of NZZ Connect & Swiss Economic Forum at the NZZ Media Group. Her previous positions include Deputy CEO of Hauswartprofis, independent entrepreneur, and member of the Executive Board of Swiss Air-Rescue (Rega).

"We are pleased to propose Corine Blesi, a very experienced person with a strong network, for election to our shareholders. She has profound knowledge in personnel management and the facility services market. She is the ideal candidate to complement our Board of Directors," underlines Thomas Vettiger, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board members Thomas Vettiger (Chairman), Albert Baehny, Christian Gellerstad and Stéphane Bonvin are standing for re-election.


