31.08.2022 07:00:38
Investis posts strong results for 1st half of 2022
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of the Investis Group said: In the first six months of the 2022 financial year, we set strong accents in both segments: continuation of our solid growth trajectory in the Real Estate Service segment along with an improvement of the EBIT margin to a solid 9.7%. In the Properties segment operating cash flows were further improved, while a portfolio of ten properties was sold very successfully at a profit of 23% above their balance sheet value. This successful sale and further significant revaluation effects underline the quality of our portfolio. A consistently strong performance of the group.
Strong Group results
Excellent operating performance by both segments
The Real Estate Services segment saw revenue amounting to CHF 83 million (CHF 74 million). In the Property Management business revenue grew by 4.8% to CHF 31 million. Rents under management were successfully increased again to reach CHF 1.58 billion (CHF 1.51 billion as at 31.12.2021). Facility Services achieved revenue of CHF 52 million (CHF 45 million). The excellent EBIT margin in this segment of 9.7% (8.8%) underlines the continuous effort to increase quality and cost efficiency.
Financial result
Income taxes
Net profit
Very sound balance sheet
Net asset value (NAV) per share excluding deferred taxes with regard to properties increased further and stood at CHF 93.38 (31.12.2021: CHF 88.73).
Market environment and outlook for 2022
Between May 2021 and May 2022, rents for all non-new homes offered on the free market in the canton of Geneva rose by +1.0% (OCSTAT Office Cantonal de la de statistique de Genève). This increase is higher than in recent years (+0.6% in 2019 and +0.8% in 2020 and 2021). Rents for small apartments (the core market for Investis) are rising faster than those for large ones: the change over the same period is +1.7% for studios, +1.3% for two-room apartments and +1.2% for three-room apartments, while rents for five- and six-room apartments are more modest (<1%). This is partly because smaller apartments tend to see more frequent changes of tenants. In the city of Geneva, rents are going up by +1.1% overall, while the population of the canton of Geneva is growing more strongly than before (+0.8% or 3,965 people in the last twelve months according to OCSTAT). Immigration to Switzerland as a whole, and to the cantons of Geneva and Vaud, remains positive and is rising again more strongly after a period of slower growth during the pandemic. The real estate market in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud has continued to benefit disproportionately. Increased immigration remains an important driver of demand and of changes in vacancy rates. In Switzerland overall the vacancy rate is likely to fall from the current 1.5% to 1.2%. As at the end of June 2022, the vacancy rate in the canton of Geneva has fallen to 0.37% from an already low 0.51% as at June 2021, the lowest level since 2013.
93% of the Investis investment portfolio is made up of residential property containing mid-priced apartments in central locations in the Lake Geneva region. Its concentration in this region is the Investis Groups USP. Thanks to the low LTV, there is scope to optimise the existing portfolio in the Properties segment by means of targeted purchases. If no attractive acquisitions are available, funds are instead used to reduce debt.
At the beginning of the year, a new organisational structure was introduced in the Real Estate Services segment in order to align the brands more closely with customer needs. Further positive effects are expected in the second half of 2022. The segment continues to focus on providing high quality services.
For the 2022 financial year as a whole, Investis expects both segments to continue performing very well. Given the profits achieved on disposals in the 1st half and despite the related lower rental income in the second half of the year, Investis expects a doubling of net profit excluding revaluation effects for the entire group compared to the previous year.
1431793 31-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
