Investis with new management organisation in the Real Estate Services segment

With the new management organisation, the four subsidiaries are being brought closer together organisationally. The internal service functions - finance, IT, HR, purchasing, etc. - will be provided centrally from a single source. This will enable the four brands, hauswartprofis, rohr, PRIVERA and analysis to focus their expertise even more strongly on their operational businesses and on customer requirements. With this new management organisation, the Investis' segment will be more agile and focused. The combined knowledge of around 2,200 skilled and motivated employees at 40 locations in conjunction with the digital transformation will lead to sustainable added value for customers.

Michael Stucki will assume responsibility for this management unit as CEO on 1 April 2022. Michael Stucki - COO and member of Executive Management at PRIVERA for five years and CEO of hauswartprofis since February 2021 - has extensive knowledge of the sector, customers, and employees. Thanks to his expertise and experience he will be able to drive and direct the Real Estate Services sector at Investis to create added value for customers. He will be supported by brand managers Andrea Wegmüller (COO PRIVERA), Marcel Troller (COO hauswartprofis), Patrick Dörge (COO rohr) and Marc Vonlanthen (COO analysis).

The current CEOs of PRIVERA AG (Dieter Sommer) and Rohr AG (Christoph Ackermann) have decided to take on a new professional challenge in summer 2022. Walter Eberle, Head Real Estate Services: 'We regret this decision and thank CEOs Dieter Sommer and Christoph Ackermann very much for their dedication and for the extremely positive performance the two companies have enjoyed thanks to their expertise, innovation and exemplary commitment. I wish Dieter Sommer and Christoph Ackermann all the best for the future. Thanks also to Michael Stucki for his willingness to accept the new challenge. I wish him every success.'

With this organisational refocusing within the Real Estate Services segment, Investis is taking an important step into the future and strengthening these services for the real estate market.