Investis with new management organisation in the Real Estate Services segment

  • Subsidiaries hauswartprofis AG, PRIVERA AG, Rohr AG and analysis lab sa are merged organisationally
  • Michael Stucki will take over operational responsibility as new CEO
  • Internal service functions will now be provided centrally

With the new management organisation, the four subsidiaries are being brought closer together organisationally. The internal service functions - finance, IT, HR, purchasing, etc. - will be provided centrally from a single source. This will enable the four brands, hauswartprofis, rohr, PRIVERA and analysis to focus their expertise even more strongly on their operational businesses and on customer requirements. With this new management organisation, the Investis' segment will be more agile and focused. The combined knowledge of around 2,200 skilled and motivated employees at 40 locations in conjunction with the digital transformation will lead to sustainable added value for customers.

Michael Stucki will assume responsibility for this management unit as CEO on 1 April 2022. Michael Stucki - COO and member of Executive Management at PRIVERA for five years and CEO of hauswartprofis since February 2021 - has extensive knowledge of the sector, customers, and employees. Thanks to his expertise and experience he will be able to drive and direct the Real Estate Services sector at Investis to create added value for customers. He will be supported by brand managers Andrea Wegmüller (COO PRIVERA), Marcel Troller (COO hauswartprofis), Patrick Dörge (COO rohr) and Marc Vonlanthen (COO analysis).

The current CEOs of PRIVERA AG (Dieter Sommer) and Rohr AG (Christoph Ackermann) have decided to take on a new professional challenge in summer 2022. Walter Eberle, Head Real Estate Services: 'We regret this decision and thank CEOs Dieter Sommer and Christoph Ackermann very much for their dedication and for the extremely positive performance the two companies have enjoyed thanks to their expertise, innovation and exemplary commitment. I wish Dieter Sommer and Christoph Ackermann all the best for the future. Thanks also to Michael Stucki for his willingness to accept the new challenge. I wish him every success.'

With this organisational refocusing within the Real Estate Services segment, Investis is taking an important step into the future and strengthening these services for the real estate market.

Agenda
24 March 2022     Publication of 2021 results
3 May 2022          2022 Annual General Meeting
31 August 2022    Publication of 2022 half year results

Investor Relations/Media

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor & Media Relations
Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group
Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services.
The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,668 million as at 30 June 2021. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.
INVESTIS has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2016 (symbol: IREN, security number: 32509429, ISIN CH0325094297). For further information: www.investisgroup.com 


