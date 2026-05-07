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WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

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07.05.2026 17:07:51

Investment Advisor Adds $14.9 Million Worth of Specialty Lender, According to Latest SEC Filing

Panoramic Investment Advisors disclosed on May 6, 2026, a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), acquiring 1,241,204 shares in an estimated $14.86 million trade based on average first-quarter 2026 pricing.Oaktree Specialty Lending provides tailored credit and capital solutions to middle-market companies across North America.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, Panoramic Investment Advisors initiated a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by purchasing 1,241,204 shares. The estimated transaction value is $14.86 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $14.03 million, reflecting price movement during the period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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