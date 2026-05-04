Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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04.05.2026 14:21:39
Investment Advisor Adds $2.9 Million of Fixed Income ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing
On May 1, 2026, United Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a purchase of 54,051 shares of Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP), an estimated $2.94 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 1, 2026, United Wealth Management, LLC purchased 54,051 shares of Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF. The estimated transaction value is $2.94 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The stake’s value rose by $2.89 million from the prior quarter, including both trades and price movement.This was a buy; DFGP now represents 5.69% of United Wealth Management, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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