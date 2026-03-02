SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
02.03.2026 18:29:39
Investment Advisor Bets Big on CMPX Stock, Adds 2.5 Million Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing
Palo Alto Investors LP initiated a new position in Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX), buying 2,532,419 shares during the quarter for a position value of $13,599,090 as of December 31, 2025, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Palo Alto Investors LP disclosed the purchase of 2,532,419 shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $13.60 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s quarter-end value was also $13.60 million, reflecting the combined effects of purchase activity and stock price changes.This was a new position in CMPX for Palo Alto Investors LP, accounting for 1.89% of its 13F assets under management following the quarter-endContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!