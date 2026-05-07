SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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07.05.2026 16:18:57
Investment Advisor Bets Big on Specialty Lender, According to Recent SEC Filing
On May 6, 2026, Panoramic Investment Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN), acquiring 1,297,480 shares in an estimated $20.04 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, Panoramic Investment Advisors, LLC established a new position in Trinity Capital by acquiring 1,297,480 shares. The estimated transaction value was $20.04 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The stake was valued at $19.09 million at quarter-end, reflecting both the purchase and price changes.This was a new position for the fund, representing 9.24% of 13F AUM after the trade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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