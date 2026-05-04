SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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04.05.2026 15:27:43
Investment Advisor Closes Entire Position in ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing
On May 1, 2026, MY Wealth Management Inc. disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it fully exited its stake in Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) during the first quarter of 2026, selling 128,858 shares for an estimated $10.02 million based on the quarterly average price.According to a May 1, 2026, SEC filing, MY Wealth Management Inc. sold all 128,858 shares of Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $10.02 million based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value dropped by $10.13 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.Fund fully exited PTNQ; position now represents none of the 13F assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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