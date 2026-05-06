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WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

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06.05.2026 15:27:14

Investment Advisor Offloads $9.1 Million Worth of Growth Stock, According to Latest SEC Filing

On May 4, 2026, Greenspring Advisors, LLC reported selling 175,055 shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF), an estimated $9.05 million trade based on the quarterly average price.According to an SEC filing dated May 4, 2026, Greenspring Advisors, LLC reduced its holding in Life360 by 175,055 shares. The estimated transaction value was $9.05 million, based on the quarter’s average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position in Life360 was valued at $6.68 million, reflecting a total valuation change of $15.04 million from the previous quarter, including price movement and trading.Greenspring Advisors, LLC’s position in Life360 represents 0.41% of its 13F reportable assets after the sale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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