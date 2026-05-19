SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
19.05.2026 14:07:56
Investment Advisor Sells $5.9 Million Worth of REAL, According to Latest SEC Filing
On May 15, 2026, Kanen Wealth Management LLC disclosed it sold 466,403 shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), an estimated $5.90 million trade based on the quarterly average price.This online marketplace specializes in authenticated, consigned luxury goods for U.S. consumers seeking sustainable shopping options.Kanen Wealth Management LLC disclosed in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 466,403 shares of The RealReal during the first quarter. The estimated value of these sales was approximately $5.90 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $16.70 million, reflecting both trading and price movements.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!