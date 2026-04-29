SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
29.04.2026 17:38:05
Investment Advisor Sells $6.6 Million Worth of Medical Solutions Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
On April 29, 2026, Avory & Company, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 156,571 shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), an estimated $6.55 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.According to its SEC filing dated April 29, 2026, Avory & Company, LLC reduced its position in Omnicell by 156,571 shares, an estimated $6.55 million transaction based on the average first-quarter 2026 closing price. The quarter-end value of the Omnicell stake declined by $8.01 million, a figure that reflects both the reduction in shares and Omnicell’s price movement over the period. The fund’s post-sale holding in Omnicell was 77,137 shares, valued at $2.57 million.Following the sale, Omnicell represents 3.33% of Avory & Company, LLC’s reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!