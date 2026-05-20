SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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20.05.2026 15:58:32
Investment Advisor Sells CHEF Shares Worth $8.9 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing
Kennedy Capital Management reported the sale of 138,450 shares of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in its May 13, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $8.86 million based on the quarterly average price.Specializing in premium food products, The Chefs' Warehouse serves top restaurants and hospitality clients across North America.According to a SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Kennedy Capital Management reduced its position in The Chefs' Warehouse by 138,450 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was approximately $8.86 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end stake stood at 677,638 shares, with the position’s value reflecting a $10.58 million decrease from the prior quarter, which includes both share sales and price movements.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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